Bend Fire & Rescue responded to a garbage fire at 8:15 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of NW Hill Street and NW Harriman Street, where a garbage truck driver had dumped burning waste onto a vacant lot.
Firefighters extinguished a pile of burning waste in an empty lot Thursday after a garbage truck load caught fire.
Bend Fire & Rescue responded to the garbage fire at 8:15 a.m. near the intersection of NW Hill Street and NW Harriman Street, where the truck driver had dumped the burning waste onto a vacant lot.
The fire spread to a nearby tree before firefighters knocked down the flames. Emergency responders called the City of Bend Public Works and Republic Services, a waste disposal company, to help extinguish the fire and clean up the area.
Emergency responders estimate that the area will be cleaned up by the end of the day Thursday.
In a press release, emergency responders took the incident as an opportunity to “remind the community to never dispose of woodstove and fireplace ashes, bbq briquettes, smoking materials, or any other potential ignition source into household trash.”
Responders said residents should place ashes in containers for several days and until they are cold and no longer a risk of catching something on fire.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
Add Sunday Home Delivery to your Digital Access Subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.