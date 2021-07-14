Firefighters were able to establish lines around the Grandview Fire nine miles northeast of Sisters and the Darlene Fire two miles southeast of La Pine Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.
The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning due to anticipated gusty winds and low relative humidity beginning Wednesday afternoon and lasting through Thursday evening, and fire activity is expected to be high.
The Grandview fire grew from 5,723 acres to 5,971 acres by Wednesday morning, and containment rose from 5% to 10%.
According to fire officials, 694 personnel, 49 hand crews, 15 fire engines, 15 dozers and two helicopters were set to respond to the fire Wednesday.
Air tankers will be available if needed, but a few air tankers had to be redirected Wednesday from the Grandview Fire to assist with the Darlene Fire near La Pine, according to a Grandview Fire spokesperson.
Level 3 “go now” and level 2 “get ready” evacuation notices remain in place for residents northeast of Sisters, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office. Sisters Middle School is set up as an evacuation center. The Deschutes County Fairgrounds are open for animals and livestock.
Some 420 structures remain threatened, but fire lines have proven successful in slowing the fire, said a Grandview Fire spokesperson.
The 588-acre Darlene Fire was 0% contained Wednesday morning according to fire officials.
Firefighters were able to establish a line along the fire Tuesday night using dozers and existing road systems, according to a Central Oregon Fire Info press release.
Structure protection and the safety of residents is the top priority for firefighters Wednesday, they said.
In anticipation of high winds and low humidity Wednesday afternoon, firefighters in La Pine will be scouting for spot fires and strengthening fire lines. Air tankers, dozers, engines and hand crews will be on hand, according to a press release.
Level 3 “go now” and level 2 “get ready” evacuation notices remain in place for residents southeast of La Pine. La Pine Middle School is set up as an evacuation center. The La Pine rodeo grounds are open for animals and livestock.
Smoky conditions were visible in Bend Wednesday morning. Air quality was “unhealthy for sensitive groups” in Bend, “moderate” in La Pine and Prineville and “good” in Sisters Wednesday morning, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Air Quality.
