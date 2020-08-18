Several fires across the Central Oregon region were growing in size as of Tuesday morning, although most are in rural areas away from structures, according to an update from Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Center.
Warm temperatures, in some places higher than 100 degrees, coupled with lightning strikes have been the primary source of fires in the area.
The Greenridge Fire, located 2 miles northeast of Camp Sherman in the Deschutes National Forest, had burned 30 acres with no containment. Crews were busy on Tuesday building a fire line on the flanks of the blaze while aerial resources were available to cool hot spots.
The Lily Fire, located northeast of Lily Lake in the Charlton Roadless Area in the Deschutes National Forest was estimated to be 19 acres with no containment as of Tuesday.
Smokejumpers and a hand crew from the Willamette National Forest that worked the Lily Fire on Monday were unable to build a containment line. The fire is burning in a fire scar created by a 1996 wildfire, and in a nearby timber area.
Part of the Lily Fire is within 100 feet of the Pacific Crest Trail on the Deschutes National Forest. While no trails have been closed, hikers are advised to be aware of the situation, wear a mask to prevent inhalation of smoke, and avoid the area if possible.
Firefighters are using the Charlton Trailhead area as a staging area for equipment. The public is asked to avoid the area for their safety and the safety of firefighters in working in the area.
Several fires have also been reported on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation following a series of thunderstorms that rolled through the area. Two fires were extinguished on Monday while three remained active. The fires include the 300-acre North Butte Fire and the 20-acre Lion’s Head Fire. Zero containment was reported on both fires.
Around 100 firefighters were working the blazes on the Warm Springs reservation. Seven additional crews from outside the reservation were called into the area to help fight the fires.
Despite the wildfires, air quality in Bend has remained at healthy levels this week, according to Department of Environmental Quality website. Air quality levels reached the moderate range at Warm Springs on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.