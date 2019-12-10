State labor officials ruled that Crook County Fire and Rescue leaders acted with anti-union sentiment, appearing to end a long-running labor dispute in Prineville.

A Dec. 5 ruling by the Oregon Employee Relations Board found that Crook County Fire Chief Matt Smith and the district’s board of directors violated Oregon labor law by retaliating against employees engaging in legally protected union activities.

Union President Chad Grogan said firefighters are still working to change the culture at a dysfunctional organization.

Grogan called the recent development a “good first step,” assuming the district doesn’t appeal to the Oregon Court of Appeals.

“This litigation follows years of repeated attempts and appeals to the Crook County Fire Board to bring awareness to an organizational culture that lacked policies and procedures and marginalized employee rights under the law,” Grogan said.

Under the ruling, the fire district must “cease and desist all anti-union activities,” remove several supervisory notes from the personnel files of two union organizers and possibly pay up to $5,000 to the union.

Crook County firefighters began organizing in 2016. They filed an unfair labor practices complaint in 2017 and again in 2018, alleging Smith and the fire board responded to unionization efforts by employees by initiating disciplinary investigations into union leaders, including Grogan. It cited examples dating to 2012, the year Smith was promoted to chief.

In October 2018, an administrative law judge convened an investigatory hearing at the district’s Prineville station. It stretched for three days as witnesses, including board members and rank-and-file union members, testified.

In March, former administrative judge Julie Reading issued her recommended ruling, agreeing with the union in two of its claims and siding with the district in a third. In July, the board heard objections from the district, including an alleged conflict of interest on Reading’s part.

Days after issuing her recommended ruling, Reading started a new job with the law firm representing the Crook County Firefighters Association. The district asked the ERB to dismiss the case.

The ERB decided to set aside Reading’s ruling and conduct its own review of the case. In this month’s final order, the ERB announced it found all Reading’s ruling were “correct.”

“We conclude that the district’s actions interfered with employees in the exercise of protected rights,” reads the final decision.

The district provides fire and medical service to Crook County and some surrounding areas. It employs more than 50 firefighters working out of three stations, the main one located in Prineville.

Reached Monday, Smith directed The Bulletin to the fire district’s attorney, Steven Schuback.

“We appreciate the Board’s review and will follow the award as directed,” reads a statement by Schubeck. “We believe both parties have improved relations and have moved towards focusing on the growth of the district and enhanced services to the public.”

But in an internal email released to The Bulletin, Smith expressed regret.

“The events leading up to and the entire ULP process has been a difficult and unfortunate period of time for our organization,” Smith wrote. “For this I am truly sorry and take full responsibility as the leader of the organization. I will strive to mend the relationships that have been damaged and will comply with all final orders of the State.”

This April, the union passed a vote of no confidence in Smith. It was a toothless resolution but it remains in effect, Grogan said.

“It’s nice to get some closure,” Grogan said. “This is a good job but a lot of this stuff has made it less appealing. But we’ve got some good people here and hopefully we can keep pushing on.”