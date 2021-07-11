A fire burning west of Crooked River Ranch prompted evacuation notices Sunday.
According to Jefferson County Sheriff's Office:
The Geneva Fire is burning west of Crooked River Ranch and south of 3 Rivers. Properties along Geneva Road and Tye Flat are under a level 3 "go now" evacuation order and residents have already been contacted. Wilt Road and Geneva Road between Sisters and 3 Rivers is closed. Crooked River Ranch, 3 Rivers, Camp Sherman, and Cove Palisades State Park are not under any evacuation order and are open.
The fire was reported at being 60 acres and two planes dropping fire retardant and one helicopter plus 40 firefighters were on scene Sunday afternoon.
This article will be updated.
