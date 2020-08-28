Starting Saturday, all lands in the Deschutes National Forest will be subject to restrictions meant to prevent fires, according to a release from the Forest Service.
Public use restrictions have been in effect in some parts of the forest since June and prohibit certain activities that could start fires throughout the forest. Campfires are prohibited outside of fire pits at designated campsites. The restrictions expand to wilderness areas beginning Saturday.
"These public use restrictions are needed to protect public health and safety as well as natural resources because current fuel conditions caused by extended drought present an extreme fire risk," a Forest Service spokesperson said in the announcement.
The restrictions limit the building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire or stove fire, including a charcoal fire, except at campfire rings. They also prohibit other activities, like smoking outside of enclosed spaces, using chainsaws and other equipment that could spark fires and using motor vehicles outside of designated areas. Fireworks and explosives are also prohibited.
