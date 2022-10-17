Families and Children got the chance to climb around fire trucks, spray water out of fire hoses, watch a helicopter land and meet local firefighters and rescue personnel in honor of National Fire Prevention Week on Saturday at Bend Fire & Rescue’s North Fire Station.
The annual event was put on pause for the past couple of years, and this year’s fire prevention week was the first one since prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the event was well attended by dozens of families and members of the community interested in getting an inside look at what Bend Fire & Rescue does.
But it was the children that had the most fun.
Michelle and Brian Kuske brought their kids Wills, who will turn 4 this week, his younger sibling Hayden, of Bend.
Wills, who really loves fire trucks, told The Bulletin his favorite thing about them is “going onto the ladders.” He also got to spray down Smokey the Bear with a hose, which was an exhilarating moment for him and his family.
“All the firefighters have been super fun, and entertained him (Wills). It’s been good,” Michelle Kuske said. “We really appreciate it, it has been a great way to get to know the firefighters.”
Bend Fire & Rescue Inspector Melissa Steele was in charge of putting together this year’s fire prevention week festivities, her first time doing so since she joined the crew in Bend about five months ago.
“The turnout is incredibly overwhelming. We have had the best turnout today, it has been a steady amount of kids, and now we know to plan for more,” said Steele, who just moments before was scooping cups of ice cream for a meandering line of children inside the station. “It has been the best interacting with the community today.”
Steele said fire prevention week is about community, and because the event had not happened in some time, she said Bend Fire has seen an uptick in responses and also fires that have started that could have been prevented. Events like this one are important interface time with the community to increase fire prevention awareness, she said.
“It is to honor that (fire prevention week), but it is also to interact with the community, and show them what Bend Fire & Rescue is all about. It is not just fire, it is not just EMS, it’s not just rescue, we feel very fortunate that we can do all of that under one department.”
This year's fire prevention week theme was "Fire won't wait, plan your escape," Deputy Chief Fire Marshal, Jason Bolen said. He said having an escape plan at home is key to staying safe in the event of a house fire, and he urged families to sit down and map one out.
“Every year the theme is a little different, and it gives us an opportunity to stress another area of prevention. The whole thing is keeping our citizens safe, and keeping our visitors to Bend safe," Bolen said. “We are thankful for the support of the community, as we grow and we get bigger it is important for our community to know what we do, and what services we provide."
"We love events like this where we get to welcome them in here, because a lot of people don’t get a chance to come to a fire station and see how things work. We love it, I know the community loves it, and the kids are the ones who really love it. It is a lot of fun," Bolen added.
Back outside the station by the firetrucks on display, Orla Curry and Zack Cohen, of Bend, stood with their two young boys, Finn and Rye. It was the family's first time coming out to fire prevention week.
“Just to spend some time with the family and enjoy the fire trucks and showing the kids the firemen and the trucks, and maybe seeing the helicopter later if we can stay before nap time hits,” Cohen said.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
