Families and Children got the chance to climb around fire trucks, spray water out of fire hoses, watch a helicopter land and meet local firefighters and rescue personnel in honor of National Fire Prevention Week on Saturday at Bend Fire & Rescue’s North Fire Station.

The annual event was put on pause for the past couple of years, and this year’s fire prevention week was the first one since prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the event was well attended by dozens of families and members of the community interested in getting an inside look at what Bend Fire & Rescue does.

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

