Fire Juniper Ridge

Bend firefighters respond to a motor home and encampment on fire in Juniper Ridge on Feb. 1.

 Bend Fire & Rescue, file

A tax increase to help support firefighting services is on the ballot for Bend and rural Deschutes County voters, who will decide in the May 16 special district election if the levy rate should be increased by 56 cents.

Identical ballot measures, one for Bend residents and the other for Deschutes County residents,  will ask if the city and the Deschutes Rural Fire Protection District No. 2 — which is outside city limits — should issue a five-year levy of 76 cents per $1,000 in taxable assessed property value.

Anna Kaminski is a city and county government reporter with The Bulletin. Previously, she was a reporter in Eugene, but she began her career in journalism as a teenager in her Midwestern hometown. 

