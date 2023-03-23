A tax increase to help support firefighting services is on the ballot for Bend and rural Deschutes County voters, who will decide in the May 16 special district election if the levy rate should be increased by 56 cents.
Identical ballot measures, one for Bend residents and the other for Deschutes County residents, will ask if the city and the Deschutes Rural Fire Protection District No. 2 — which is outside city limits — should issue a five-year levy of 76 cents per $1,000 in taxable assessed property value.
Supporters say the increase is essential to maintain quick fire and emergency medical response times, but those opposed say the increase is just too much to ask.
The current five-year levy, which is 20 cents per $1,000 of taxable assessed value, is set to expire in June of 2024. That rate has remained unchanged since it was first adopted in 2014 and renewed in 2019.
The proposed levy increase on May ballots will expire in 2029.
Last month, Deschutes County Commissioner Patti Adair agreed to endorse the proposed levy, but less than one month later, Adair withdrew her support, according to emails obtained by The Bulletin.
“After calculating that the levy will rise from $.20 per thousand to $.76 per thousand I can not endorse the levy at this time,” Adair wrote in an email to Mark Marchesseault, a firefighter and paramedic with the fire department, and a member of the local firefighter union.
"In today's economy, with inflation still going crazy, I just felt I couldn't put my name to it," Adair told The Bulletin.
She is grappling with her own recent property tax increases, and she said she knows many other people in the county are experiencing the same thing.
"I just feel like people are having too hard of a time to raise it that much. I mean, really, it's their decision if they want to vote for it or not," Adair said.
Adair appreciates what the fire department does and how important its services are, and she would be happy to revisit her support of the levy increase later this year if it doesn't pass, she said.
Bend fire Chief Todd Riley said the department will try again in November if the ballot measures don't pass in this May's election.
Elected officials, the Bend City Council and the Deschutes County Rural Fire Protection District board, will be the ultimate decision-makers if they think the levy rate needs to be reevaluated, Riley said.
"It's tricky especially in these times when everybody is feeling financial pressures in all aspects of our lives. So what we've had to do is double down on the service that we provide and being very clear in articulating the increase is necessary because we need to increase our services. That's just based on the rising call volume," he said.
Last year, the department, which receives 81% of its funding from property taxes, received more than 13,300 calls for service, according to data from the department. That was up from roughly 12,500 calls in 2021. The department offers fire suppression services for 164 square miles of the county and emergency medical services to more than 1,700 square miles, according to a report from the city of Bend.
"The service demands are real, and those service demands come with cost," Riley said.
Fire and emergency medical services aren't immune to a common mistrust in the government, Riley said. He has heard a lot of support for the fire department and the services it provides, but this levy increase is essentially a wallet decision, he said.
"A lot of it comes down to a misunderstanding or a mistrust of government spending in general," Riley said.
