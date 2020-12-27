A home and several outbuildings were destroyed Sunday in a fire in the Tumalo area.
Bend Fire & Rescue responded to the report of the fire just before noon Sunday. Several other fire agencies were also dispatched to assist.
The fire had spread from a metal recreational fire pit, according to a release from Bend Fire & Rescue. The fire pit was located near a hot tub and other combustible materials and was being used without a lid. The occupants of the home in the 64000 block of Rimrock Drive had left the property for 20 minutes and when they returned, they discovered an outbuilding engulfed in flames and the fire rapidly spreading.
The 1968 manufactured home was a complete loss, along with several outbuildings, according to Bend Fire & Rescue. A fifth-wheel trailer, a parked vehicle and three other outbuildings were saved with minimal damage. Damage is estimated at $100,000 for structures, and $50,000 for contents. The occupants are being assisted by the Red Cross.
