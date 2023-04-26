A fire destroyed a home in La Pine on Wednesday morning; no one was injured.
A press release from the La Pine Rural Fire Protection District said firefighters responded to the fire at Cornell Road near Boundary Road and Parkway Drive at 8:05 a.m.
The homeowner and other residents discovered the fire, the press release said. Callers told 911 the fire had "fully engulfed" the inside of the home and threatened to spread to nearby vehicles.
When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames emanating from the 1700-square-foot, two-story home. The homeowner, residents and a dog were uninjured, but the fire extended beyond the structure to vehicles and motor homes parked adjacent to the home, Candice Trapp, an administrative assistant for the district, said in a press release.
The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office also responded and closed the road.
Concerned about the blaze, downed power lines and other safety issues, firefighters extinguished the blaze from the outside. Within 15 minutes of the initial dispatch, a fire engine arrived to shoot water on the blaze.
"The home is considered a total loss and cause remains under investigation," the press release said.
Trapp said in the press release that no "La Pine Fire District resources were available to respond to secondary 911 calls for service for three hours during firefighting operations."
The district has struggled in recent years with staffing shortages as the region's population grows. That prompted firefighters to propose a levy for the May election that would add nine new firefighter or emergency medical services positions to the district.
If passed, the levy — 64 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value — would be the district’s first tax increase since the last levy in 1998.
Reporter: 541-617-7854, bdole@bendbulletin.com
Reporter
Bryce Dole is a crime and public safety reporter with The Bulletin. He previously worked as a reporter with the East Oregonian. He grew up in Grants Pass and has lived in Oregon all his life.
