A fire started by spontaneous combustion of oily rags destroyed a garage at a home in northeast Bend early Sunday morning.
Bend Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire on Deschutes Market Road at 3:08 a.m. Sunday, according to a release from the fire department. Firefighters found a 500-square-foot log garage on fire, attached to a two-story, 2,200-square-foot log home.
Firefighters helped evacuate two people from the home. Smoke alarms in the home did not sound, as the fire was on the exterior, according to Bend Fire & Rescue. The garage, which was attached to the home by a covered breezeway, sustained a roof collapse and was a total loss. The home sustained minor damages.
Damage is estimated at $150,000 to the structures, and $75,000 to the contents, including two vehicles.
Bend Fire & Rescue said an investigation determined the fire started in a plastic trash can inside the garage, where the homeowner had disposed of oily rags used in staining his deck the previous day.
Rags used to apply or clean up oil-based products should be placed into a metal can, the can filled with water, and a tight-sealing lid placed on the can, according to the fire department.
