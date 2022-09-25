fire

A fire started by spontaneous combustion of oily rags destroyed a garage at a home in northeast Bend early Sunday morning. 

 Submitted photo/Bend Fire & Rescue

A fire started by spontaneous combustion of oily rags destroyed a garage at a home in northeast Bend early Sunday morning.

Bend Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported structure fire on Deschutes Market Road at 3:08 a.m. Sunday, according to a release from the fire department. Firefighters found a 500-square-foot log garage on fire, attached to a two-story, 2,200-square-foot log home.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.