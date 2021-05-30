Temperatures are expected to climb across Oregon through Memorial Day and into the rest of the week.
Temperatures are likely to be in the low- to mid-90s across much of the state, including the Portland metro area. The forecast calls for slightly hotter temperatures in Bend and Central Oregon.
Southern Oregon is preparing for highs potentially exceeding 100 degrees. That’s not the earliest triple digits have been recorded at the Medford Airport, but it’s about a month earlier than normal.
National Weather Service meteorologist Miles Bliss said temperatures will likely peak Tuesday, followed by a slight cooldown starting Wednesday.
“We stand to break a few records, potentially,” Bliss said.
The short heat wave combined with dry conditions is raising fire danger in some parts of the state.
Forecasts from the U.S. Forest Service’s Wildland Fire Assessment System show the greatest fire danger entering the weekend in southwest, central and north-central Oregon.
The Oregon Department of Forestry and Office of Emergency Management advise checking weather forecasts, fire restrictions and road conditions before traveling somewhere to beat the heat.
Many popular hiking and camping spots in Oregon remain either covered with snow or destroyed by wildfire. Those recreating on the water should also remember that rivers, lakes and streams fed by mountain runoff remain extremely cold, despite the hot weather.
“It’s almost as cold as the ocean itself,” Bliss said. “If people are wearing drysuits to stay warm there, it’s good reason to wear a life jacket and swim with friends inland as well.”
