A fire early Thursday morning damaged a storage shed at Woodwright Cabinets, a Bend business on Murray Road, according to Bend Fire & Rescue.
Fire crews arrived at 2:30 a.m. and found the storage shed on fire. Crews entered the shed and found a sprinkler system had extinguished the fire, according to the fire department.
Crews then ventilated the shed to clear smoke and checked for fire in surrounding walls and in the roof.
The estimated damage to the shed and contents is about $500,000, according to the fire department.
An investigation is continuing for the cause of the fire.
If the building did not have a sprinkler system, the business would have been a total loss from the fire, according to the fire department.
