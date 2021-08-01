stock_bend fire

Bend Fire Department

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin file photo

An electrical fire caused by heating tape damaged a commercial building in downtown Bend late Saturday night.

Bend Fire & Rescue was dispatched to the two-story, multi-tenant building at 109 NW Greenwood Ave. at 11:37 p.m.

Smoke and flames were coming from the second story and roof when firefighters arrived, according to release from the fire department.

The building was not occupied at the time of the fire. Firefighters said a fire sprinkler in the attic prevented the spread of fire throughout the attic. No injuries were reported.

The $2.7 million building sustained $200,000 in damages, according to the fire department.

