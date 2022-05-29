A fire in a condo at the Bend Riverside & Pioneer Park Condominiums on Saturday caused $120,000 in damages.
Bend Fire & Rescue was dispatched to the fire on NW Wall Street at 3:18 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, smoke was visible from the front and back doors on the condo on fire. Fire crews forced entry and knocked down the fire, limiting damage to the single condo, which was an Airbnb rental. The two guests were not there at the time of the fire.
Fire officials found that the fire was caused by a failure involving heating and cooling equipment, according to a release from Bend Fire & Rescue. Damage was estimated at $100,000 to the structure and $20,000 to the contents.
Neighbors first noticed the fire and activated a manual pull station before evacuating the building.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Add Sunday Home Delivery to your Digital Access Subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.