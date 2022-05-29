fire

Fire damaged a condo at Bend Riverside & Pioneer Park Condominiums on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

A fire in a condo at the Bend Riverside & Pioneer Park Condominiums on Saturday caused $120,000 in damages.

Bend Fire & Rescue was dispatched to the fire on NW Wall Street at 3:18 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, smoke was visible from the front and back doors on the condo on fire. Fire crews forced entry and knocked down the fire, limiting damage to the single condo, which was an Airbnb rental. The two guests were not there at the time of the fire.

Fire officials found that the fire was caused by a failure involving heating and cooling equipment, according to a release from Bend Fire & Rescue. Damage was estimated at $100,000 to the structure and $20,000 to the contents.

Neighbors first noticed the fire and activated a manual pull station before evacuating the building.

