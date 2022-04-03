A fire early Sunday at a city of Bend sewer station did $20,000 in damage but did not affect sewer system operations.
The fire was reported at 6:40 a.m. Sunday at the West Bend Sewer Lift Station, which pumps waste collected from much of the west side of Bend to a treatment plant on McGrath Road, according to a release from Bend Fire & Rescue. Bend Police arrived first to find a fire on the exterior of the building. Bend Fire & Rescue crews arrived and kept the fire from spreading far into the building.
Bend Utility Department employees responded to the fire as well. Because the fire was mostly contained to the exterior of the building, the operations of the building were kept intact. If the station had been lost, sewer capacity for a large part of town could have been affected and sewage could have been discharged into the Deschutes River, according to Bend Fire & Rescue.
Fire officials said the fire's cause appeared to be a propane space heater associated with an outdoor sleeping area set up by unknown persons behind the building. Combustible materials in the camp caught fire, which spread to the concrete building. The concrete limited the spread of the fire, but by the time crews arrived on scene, the fire had spread to the wood framing of the roof.
