Bend Fire & Rescue crews were called to the scene of a house fire in Bend just before 4 p.m. Friday, according to Battalion Chief Trish Connolly.
Fire and police vehicles lined Wilson Avenue after the fire burned parts of four homes near the intersection of SE Centennial Street and Wilson Avenue.
The were no injuries and forward progress of the fire was stopped by 5 p.m., Connolly said.
Connolly said the fire started inside a duplex before moving to the surrounding homes. The interior of the duplex was damaged by the fire, but damage to the other homes was limited to exterior areas.
A number of other agencies also responded to the fire, including the Sisters and Sunriver fire departments. A U.S. Forest Service fire vehicle was also on scene.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, investigators had yet to determine the cause of the fire and were conducting interviews with witnesses on scene.
