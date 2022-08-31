A fire Wednesday on the western edge of Redmond was contained about 5 p.m., after growing to roughly 8 acres and damaging farmland and a few outbuildings.

According to fire officials, no injuries were reported and no homes were burned.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(2) comments

Pnwhof
Pnwhof

Thank you thank you thank you

Report Add Reply
RTCC
RTCC

Yes! Thanks to our brave firefighters.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.