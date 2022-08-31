A fire Wednesday on the western edge of Redmond was contained about 5 p.m., after growing to roughly 8 acres and damaging farmland and a few outbuildings.
According to fire officials, no injuries were reported and no homes were burned.
“Most important thing is there were no injuries and no residential structures lost," said Tom Mooney, fire marshal for Redmond Fire & Rescue.
According to Mooney, the initial call came in about 2:50 p.m. and originated at a home in the 4800 block of SW Obsidian Avenue. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Mooney said crews responded from the state Department of Forestry and U.S. Forest Service, Bend, La Pine, Crooked River Ranch, Warm Springs Cloverdale, Camp Sherman, Black Butte and Crook County.
Mooney said so many crews were brought in because of worries that winds could quickly push the fire toward homes in the area. Air support was on standby, but was not used.
Mooney said crews "got a quick attack on it," which helped them get the blaze under control in about two hours.
The fire had caused the evacuation of several homes in the area.
— Jenny Smithers, Bend
(2) comments
Thank you thank you thank you
Yes! Thanks to our brave firefighters.
