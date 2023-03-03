A Bend man spent six months looking for a house to rent in Central Oregon because rental requirements called for four to six times the rent in income.
A woman who moved to Bend after taking a job in 2021 said it took her two months to find a rental , and the only option she could find was taking over someone's lease. Every time she tried to apply for a place, it was already taken.
For Cody Swartz, who grew up near Sisters and always wanted to live in Bend, renting an apartment required roommates and shared expenses. His apartment, near Central Oregon Community College, has raised the rent steadily from $800 a month when he first signed a lease to $1,395.
Roommates help keep the 32-year-old's bank account in the black and don't leave him strapped at the end of the month. But there have been times when the roommates don't last the month or slip in other friends to shower when everyone else is out of the apartment.
"When I moved to Bend after high school, it was a whole experience," Swartz said. "I get paid enough to afford rent in Bend, but the rent used to increase about $40 a year, now it was double that this year. I've been here so long that I'm kind of grandfathered in at a lower rate."
These examples of challenges renters faced were culled from responses sent to The Bulletin in an online survey about the state of housing affordability in Central Oregon.
Low rental vacancy rates
With more than two-thirds of the housing units in the Bend-Redmond area owner-occupied in 2020, renters are faced with few options, according to the Data USA website. As far back as 2018, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development reported that Deschutes County had predicted a tight rental housing market with a 4% apartment vacancy rate.
The current U.S. vacancy rate is hovering around 6%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
In all, the net effect is on workers, said Katy Brooks. The Bend Chamber of Commerce has identified workforce housing as an issue and built a website to show how property owners can add an accessory dwelling unit, invested in a housing pilot project with Kôr Land Trust and is working with state lawmakers to increase housing in Bend.
Swartz thinks about moving out of his two bedroom apartment and maybe living with his parents to save money.
When he looks around, units of the same size as his go for $1,700 a month. He really wants to buy a house, which is why he has roommates. Right now it's good, but there was a time when he chose the wrong roommates.
One roommate brought a girlfriend, which at the time meant four people sharing one bathroom. Another time, they replaced the couch with a bed and rented out the living room.
"That was pretty chaotic," Swartz said. "But it sure dropped the price down, that's for sure. But now I stick to single people. Lessons learned in roommate selection."
Know your tenant rights
In Oregon, the financial requirements a landlord can demand are rooted in the landlord/tenant laws. Where the law is silent, however, is where landlords can ask for all kinds of proof of the ability to pay, said Erin Levenick, Legal Aid Services of Oregon staff attorney at the Central Oregon regional office.
"There is wide discretion for landlords to come up with their screening criteria, especially about a tenant's finances," Levenick said. "If the landlord charges an application fee, then the application requirements have to be in writing."
Typically landlords require incomes that are 2.5 to 3 times the amount of rent in gross income, Levenick said. But for those Oregon landlords not charging an application fee, the requirements can be a bit murky. One landlord may favor credit scores.
Another may ask for higher income.
And another may place more weight on references.
"It's on the tenant to find the pieces that fit what the landlord wants," she said. "Being an educated renter is really important."
Read more: A Q&A on the newest Oregon rent laws
Landlords can no longer consider criminal arrests or charges, only convictions in considering a tenant. Under recent legislation, Oregon tenants can clean up their records if they have evictions that were satisfied, a court found in favor of the tenant, or if the eviction occurred more than five years ago, Levenick said.
"It's a tough spot to be in for a tenant," she said. "Moving causes a lot of instability and that causes a disruption for families."
Once a renter has a place, some are loathe to contact their landlord about repairs for fear the landlord will raise the rent or be asked to leave, Levenick said. That can lead to unsafe conditions.
If a renter feels a landlord has violated their rights, Levenick suggested they call Legal Aid or an attorney.
Renters who experience landlord-tenant issues call often with concerns about repairs that are not made, or rents that rise, said Brenden De Lancey, Community Alliance of Tenants education specialist in Deschutes County.
"Upon a move-in, we advise tenants to document the home with pictures or a video to provide a condition report," De Lancey said. "It helps with deposit disputes later on."
Rent increases can vary
For rental units that are 15 years and older, Oregon law has capped the rent increases to a max of 14.6% this year, De Lancey said. But landlords of units that are newer have no caps to abide by.
"With a low supply, it's hard to find a home to rent in Bend," De Lancey said. "People are seeking rental assistance but those funds run out quickly."
The result is that after a lease ends, the landlord issues a 90 day notice that the rent will rise. If the tenant doesn't want to pay that amount and hasn't found a new place to live, he could get a 72 hour notice of eviction after being eight days late on the rental payment, De Lancey said.
"I get asked every day what to do," De Lancey said. "There's not too many rental assistance programs in Central Oregon. You like to hear that people are finding more affordable places to live, but that doesn't happen a lot.
"But what does happen is they often wind up in a shelter or on the street here."
