The Bend Park & Recreation District board narrowed 24 applicants down to six as finalists for the vacant board position.
The finalists were selected from a pool of two dozen applicants who submitted cover letters and answered six questions.
Amy Fraley, Deb Schoen, Judith Stiegler, Karen Berky, Linda Crouse and Zavier Borja scored the highest among all of the candidates.
The finalists will be invited to make 5-minute presentations with brief questions and answers at the Jan. 7 board meeting.
The goal is to select a board member at this meeting, who would be sworn in at the Jan. 21 meeting.
