The final suspect in an alleged execution-style murder of a Bend man in Gresham was arrested last week after avoiding police custody for several months.
Kassandra Kitchens, 26, was apprehended by Portland Police on Thursday in connection to the September 2021 murder of 35-year-old Andrew Sherrell. According to police documents, Sherrell was lured to the Portland-metro area from his home in Bend with the help of Kitchens in a series of events that ultimately led to his murder.
Kitchens is facing second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree criminal conspiracy to commit kidnapping, third-degree assault, third-degree criminal conspiracy to commit assault and criminal conspiracy to commit unlawful delivery of oxycodone.
According to detectives, Sherrell was involved in selling illegal drugs across the state. His kidnapping and execution is believed to be because of a drug debt. Others arrested and facing charges connected to the killing are Cesar Estrada-Nava, 31, Portland; D'Sean Maurice Baker, 43, Portland; Andrew Bushnell, 36, Eugene; and Christian Joshua Wobbe, 23, Portland.
