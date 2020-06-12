After months of discussion, the homeless campers living at Juniper Ridge are at a crisis point.
In less than a week, they’ll have to leave in order to make way for a major sewer line — and there is no established alternative camp.
A few days after campers start receiving notices to leave, the nonprofit s that work with the homeless will have no way to reach them. Current access to Juniper Ridge will not be possible due to construction.
With more and more people retreating from the construction zone and deeper into Juniper Ridge, and no way yet to reach those people with supplies, homeless advocates say they fear the situation can only worsen.
“I’m not going to say this got brushed aside, but it got lost in the shuffle,” said J.W. Terry, the executive director of Central Oregon Veterans Outreach, referring to the needs of homeless people. “It not only needs to be discussed, but we need to come up with some real answers.”
The topic of removing homeless people from Juniper Ridge has been an ongoing discussion since last summer, when an RV caught fire and raised public safety concerns about people living there. The need to get people off the land became more urgent with the realization that the North Interceptor sewer line was coming through where people lived.
The city of Bend started issuing notices to leave in February, with a goal of removing homeless people by mid-April to allow construction to begin. At the time, roughly 40 camps of people were identified on the property.
Then the pandemic hit, and the city temporarily stopped giving out 30-day notices to leave. But in mid-May the city resumed the notifications, this time with a deadline: June 22.
Bend police officers will begin issuing verbal and written trespassing warnings at 5 p.m. Wednesday to anyone left camping in the construction zone, said Shelly Smith, a senior management analyst for the city of Bend, in an email. Anyone still left on the property by June 22 will be cited with trespassing.
But the same question that homeless advocates have been asking since February still has no answer: Where are people supposed to go?
Last month, the Bend City Council considered reevaluating city code to allow for an organized homeless camp. In the end, the council opted instead to wait on a bill in the state Legislature, which if passed would remove land use barriers that make it difficult to establish organized camps.
Social service providers who work directly with people experiencing homelessness understand that between the pandemic and the many protests calling for an end to police brutality, the city has its hands full.
“But I think what tends to happen is our unsheltered population is the last group we think about,” said Stacey Witte, who is the executive director of the homeless outreach nonprofit REACH.
Homeless advocates are asking the city to find a place where they can set up services like the Mosaic Medical mobile van, a shower truck and other supplies. Historically, these groups have been able to operate on the edges of Juniper Ridge at the end of Cooley Road by the Les Schwab Tire Center headquarters and behind Suterra.
This is becoming increasingly important, as advocates try to get people what they need so they don’t need to come into town to get basics like food, water and medical care amid the pandemic.
“We didn’t want people to come into town and risk exposure,” said Kerry Gillette, the physician’s assistant that operates the mobile medical van. “That was the whole point of getting services out to them.”
The city is supportive of nonprofits continuing to provide services and resources to people outside of the construction zone, Smith said. But the city can’t allow nonprofits to operate on or travel through public or private land around Juniper Ridge that isn’t theirs to provide services.
“Nonetheless, efforts are underway to explore mitigating options with other public agencies for a coordinated, authorized and legal entry onto Juniper Ridge that will minimize risks and liability associated with entering noncity-owned property without proper authorization,” Smith said in an email.
With more people migrating to the north, it is also important to be able to access the northern portion of Juniper Ridge, advocates say. There is now a gate at a major access point off U.S. Highway 97 owned by Central Oregon Irrigation District, which Central Oregon Veterans Outreach has used to bring supplies and services to homeless people in the 1,000 acres of Juniper Ridge outside of city limits for the past three years.
ShanRae Hawkins, a spokesperson for the irrigation district, said closing that access point had nothing to do with the city’s sewer project or removal effort. The irrigation district said the closure is due to there being more traffic from people living in the camps coming over a road that was never meant for lots of driving, and fears that more driving could damage an irrigation pipe, Hawkins said.
The district has also had issues with vandalism of fences and garbage.
“This is obviously a continuing and escalating problem for our region,” Hawkins said.
Gillette said she wasn’t sure of the technical reasons why the access needed to be closed.
“But how it feels is (that we are) being locked out and blocked from being able to take care of a vulnerable population right when they are being uprooted,” Gillette said. “It seems inhumane.”
