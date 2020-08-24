The last day for candidates to file for public office for the Nov. 3 general election is Tuesday, Aug. 25.
The city of Bend, Redmond, Madras, Prineville, Sisters, La Pine, Culver and Metolius all have openings on their city councils.
In Deschutes County, Democrat Phil Chang and Republican incumbent Phil Henderson are vying for an open seat on the Deschutes County Commission. Incumbent Sheriff L. Shane Nelson is facing Bend police officer Scott Schaier for Deschutes County Sheriff, and Greg Munn is running unopposed to keep his seat as the county's treasurer.
A measure that would decide whether new marijuana processors and producers could be approved in rural Deschutes County is also on the ballot.
In Jefferson County, incumbent Wayne Fording is running against Kim Schmith for a seat on the Jefferson County Commission.
