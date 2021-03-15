The filing deadline for those seeking to run for office in the May 18 special election is Thursday.
In Deschutes County, there are several races for open spots on the Bend Park & Recreation District board, school boards and various boards of fire, water and sewer districts, according to the Deschutes County Clerk's office.
There are four seats open on the Central Oregon Community College board and two seats open on the Deschutes County Library District board.
For school districts, there are three positions open on the Redmond School District board, three positions open on the Sisters School District board, and four open on the Bend-La Pine School Board.
The park districts in Bend, Redmond, La Pine and Sisters all have openings on each board. Each district has three open seats on each of its respective boards.
Documents needed to run for office can be found at www.deschutes.org/clerk.
Jefferson and Crook counties also have various positions open on school, fire, park and other special taxing district boards.
Prospective candidates have until 5 p.m. Thursday to file their election documents with their respective county clerk's offices.
