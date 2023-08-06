When they first caught a glimpse of Stallings Stadium’s field in Greenville, North Carolina, on Thursday, the young girls on the Bend North Little League Softball team were awestruck. It was not a baseball field, nor a repurposed school field. It was a softball field, complete with an all-dirt infield and grass cut so neatly, it almost looked like paint from afar.
Still working through jet lag, the Bend North girls have been settling into their dorms at East Carolina University, meeting Little League Softball teams from all over the world, connecting with professional softball players at events and receiving professional equipment and gear.
But the biggest difference they’ve noticed so far? The fields.
“When you look in Bend, you’ll see plenty of baseball programs or plenty of baseball fields,” said Jody Mottern, team mom and player advocate. “Last year, we got to practice on one softball field and our other Little League practice day was on a grass field in an elementary school.”
Softball uses an entirely dirt infield, while baseball uses some dirt and some grass. When the team couldn’t use a softball-specific field, it made it difficult for the team to get a real practice in, Mottern explained, and they would sometimes end up using the outfield for practice.
“When we were in San Bernardino, it was all Little League World Series and there was a statue of a boy out in front playing baseball, but here, it’s all about softball,” Mottern said.
Over the past few days, #girlswhogame has been trending, Mottern said. It’s a hashtag started by Little League.
“It’s the Little League Softball World Series, it actually named it and called it out,” she said.
“It’s not just about Little League, it’s not girls having to take this side step to baseball. It’s really truly celebrating our sport. And it doesn’t have to be secondary to baseball.”
Mottern said she hopes these girls are are part of this legacy that sees softball as deserving of its own space and respect.
“To go from that, where we can barely get a field in Bend, to playing in a gorgeous stadium with stands and the fields are immaculate,” Mottern said. “There’s a level of respect for these athletes and there’s a level of respect for the sport that that we don’t necessarily get all the time when you’re begging for fields.”
Anybody who wants to play softball deserves a proper field and they deserve proper facilities, she said.
“It absolutely blows my mind that we don’t have a softball complex (in Bend),” Mottern said. “There’s no reason for us not to have facilities to support it in a town like Bend, in a community like Bend. So I keep telling the girls and like this is so much bigger than just you. That’s pretty cool that it’s about you right now, but it’s bigger than that.”
The Bend North team girls look up to players like Addison Fisher, a local softball phenomenon who currently plays for Benton High School and has been recruited to play for the University of California in Los Angeles. Mottern said the girls also also look up to Jessica Mendoza, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in softball, ESPN analyst and Bend resident.
“She has been an absolute trailblazer for these girls for growing the sport and our girls look up to her in the same way that some of these Littles are going to be looking up to our girls,” Mottern said. “It’s a big legacy and it’s just such an incredible accomplishment and and more than anything just such a blessed opportunity.”
Mendoza said she’s heard from numerous families and parents about the discrepancies between softball and baseball in Bend.
“To be honest, the softball fields go more to the boy’s Little League versus the girls, and they are designated softball fields,” Mendoza said. “This is coming from me; I have two boys that play baseball. But softball fields should be prioritized for the girls and make sure that they have opportunity to play on them.”
She’s hopeful for the future of softball in Bend, though, and proud of the Bend North girls.
“I think that’s why so many of us strong women, entrepreneurial women, have moved to Bend, because opportunities exist, and it should also exist at this level,” Mendoza said.
The talent has always been here, she said. But participation rates have doubled and tripled over the last decade with an increase in media representation. As girls see themselves on TV, their confidence and curiosity about the sport grows as well.
“Not only am I proud of these girls for earning their way and battling to get to this point to make it to Greenville, but to also create a future path for so many girls to want to play this awesome sport because of what they’re doing,” Mendoza said.
