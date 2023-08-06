When they first caught a glimpse of Stallings Stadium’s field in Greenville, North Carolina, on Thursday, the young girls on the Bend North Little League Softball team were awestruck. It was not a baseball field, nor a repurposed school field. It was a softball field, complete with an all-dirt infield and grass cut so neatly, it almost looked like paint from afar.

Still working through jet lag, the Bend North girls have been settling into their dorms at East Carolina University, meeting Little League Softball teams from all over the world, connecting with professional softball players at events and receiving professional equipment and gear.

IMG_7162.jpeg

The Bend North Little League Softball team are representing the Northwest Region at the Little League Softball World Series. 
