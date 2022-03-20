Students dance and sing together in the First Interstate Bank Center before the opening session of the Oregon FFA State Convention at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
The Oregon FFA state convention was an online-only affair the past two years — a casualty of COVID-19 restrictions.
So the 2022 version at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center this weekend was the first time in three years that FFA participants from across Oregon and the region have been together under one roof.
The 94th annual convention, under the theme “All In,” kicked off Thursday with speeches, cheers, skits and even some singing and dancing. Redmond’s Kylie Baldwin was honored as part of the 2021-22 Oregon FFA state officer team.
Rep. Vikki Breese-Iverson, R-Prineville, spoke to the gathering on Thursday. The fifth-generation rancher and Oregon House Republican leader said she can trace her success at the Oregon Legislature back to her high school FFA career, where she learned about public speaking and parliamentary procedure.
“I encourage you to soak up some of what is before you in the next couple of days,” said Breese-Iverson. “It’s a sneak preview of how you can be engaged in whatever careers you find yourselves in down the road.”
The convention ran through Sunday. Events ranged from workshops on farm budgeting to extemporaneous speaking contests.
