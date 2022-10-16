The fishing trip along the Columbia River was supposed to be a peaceful retreat for the six employees from Turning Points Recovery Services, a rehabilitation center for people struggling with substance abuse in Bend. Then, two phone calls came in at around dinnertime on Sept. 23. The first call, to a center employee, brought news that a close friend had died of a fentanyl overdose. Two hours later, James Miller, the facility’s program administrator, received a call from his sister.
Their brother, Michael David Miller, 62, was in the hospital on life support, experiencing heart failure. He would die five days later.
The toxicology report found fentanyl in his system, a drug that has become the scourge of Miller’s center, a drug that is forcing him to bury the very people he’s trying to save. At least 18 people receiving services at the center have lost friends and loved ones to the drug, he said.
“We face fentanyl every day,” said Miller. “And it’s taxing. Mentally, emotionally, spiritually taxing. We see fentanyl take our clients right back to the street. Sometimes we’re lucky enough to get them back and sometimes we’re not.”
Fentanyl is driving a significant spike in overdoses across Central Oregon, according to interviews with more than a dozen police, prosecutors, paramedics, drug treatment workers and data obtained by The Bulletin.
Local law enforcement officials say they are investigating more cases involving illicit fentanyl flooding into the community, including bundles of powder and counterfeit pills manufactured to look like legitimate prescription drugs like oxycodone. The increase is a stark contrast to just four years ago, when law enforcement agencies would commonly seize just a few dozen pills at a time.
Pills pour in
Last year, the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement team seized 3,667 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl. So far this year, it has seized 40,743 pills.
It only takes one pill to claim a life, authorities say.
Ken Mannix, a lieutenant with the multi-agency drug enforcement team, said it’s rare nowadays for the team to investigate drug cases that do not involve fentanyl.
“What we see today is something we’ve never seen before,” he said. “And my fear is that it continues to get worse.”
The overdose victims defy stereotypes, paramedics and law enforcement say. They are of all ages, including grandmothers and a 13-year-old boy. They come from a wide range of socioeconomic backgrounds, from soccer moms to teenagers popping pills at a party to people experiencing homelessness.
One mother with back pain took pain pills that her girlfriend had purchased on the internet and kept in her purse. She died of a fentanyl overdose, said to Sgt. Kent Vander Kamp of the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.
“It’s an equal opportunity killer, unfortunately,” said Robert Wolf, a 33-year-old emergency responder with Bend Fire & Rescue, who works for the department’s busiest station on the west side of town. It’s not uncommon to respond to multiple overdose emergencies in a single day.
The drug is commonly mixed with other drugs like heroin, enhancing the high, law enforcement officials say. Without a toxicology report, it’s difficult for authorities to be certain whether fentanyl caused the overdose or not, but public safety officials say most overdoses today involve fentanyl.
Meanwhile, prosecutors are tackling more cases with major drug traffickers, with some cases that involve some of the largest fentanyl seizures seen anywhere in Oregon.
Earlier this month, two Arizona men were arrested in Madras after a drug dog sniffed out 14.5 pounds of powdered fentanyl inside their car. It’s an amount with a wide reach. The Drug Enforcement Agency says that roughly 2.2 pounds of fentanyl is enough to kill 500,000 people.
“It’s definitely quite large,” Kevin Sonoff, a spokesman with the Oregon U.S. Attorney’s Office, said of the seizure, noting that the state’s largest known fentanyl seizure came in March at around 20 pounds.
Last spring, a Bend couple was sentenced to prison after authorities recovered 4,500 pills during a raid. The couple, authorities reported, trafficked the pills hidden in jars of peanut butter. Deschutes County Chief Deputy District Attorney Steve Gunnels said that 1,000 pills is a “huge” amount of fentanyl.
“That’s a lot of people who could be damaged,” said Gunnels, who added that his office is seeing more large drug trafficking cases now.
Saving lives
Part of the response to the fentanyl crisis has been to put life saving measures into the hands of more first responders. Authorities are acquiring and administering naloxone to more and more people in crisis. Police departments are acquiring the medicine in boxes and applying for grants to obtain it.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office — like the Bend Police Department and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office — now requires that all deputies carry naloxone, a change that Sheriff Jason Pollock said was a direct response to the fentanyl crisis.
But emergency medical personnel and law enforcement say that the fentanyl being trafficked now is so highly concentrated that more naloxone is required to halt an overdose.
Often, fentanyl begins its journey in China. Over the past three years, drug cartels in Mexico have taken notice, purchasing it on the dark web and having it shipped overseas via the postal service, unlabeled. There, laboratories produce millions of counterfeit pills that are smuggled into the United States.
The drug has become cheaper as the quantity increases. But when mass produced, the money adds up for large-scale traffickers.
“Unfortunately, a lot of people in that chain are making a fortune,” said Mannix.
The drug is inconsistently made. Some pills are more concentrated than others. For users seeking a more potent high, this is especially dangerous because they might take multiple pills before feeling its affect.
“I equate it to the modern day version of Russian Roulette,” said Vander Kamp, of the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.
That’s the tragedy that struck Miller, from Turning Points. He spent years trying to help his brother, Michael, who got hooked on pain medication after a bad accident at the Georgia-Pacific box factory near their home in Olympia, Washington, which required back surgery. His opioid addiction spiraled into trying harder drugs. He drifted further from the family, eventually becoming transient. Only recently did he begin to experiment with fentanyl.
Now, Miller holds tightly to his brother’s memory. He’s the brother who taught Miller to play baseball and ride a bike. He taught him how to swim, shoving him off the deep end of the pool, sink or swim. He loved music, playing guitar during potlucks and barbecues by a fire pit beside Miller’s house.
“For the last 10 years I have prepared myself for this type of an end,” Miller said. “And while it has prepared me to deal with the loss, it doesn’t make the pain any less.”
You didn't mention that much (if not most) of the fentanyl is smuggled across the unsecured southern border of the US from Mexico.
