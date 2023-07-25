drugs

Fentanyl seized by the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office in an investigation that officials say uncovered a fentanyl distribution network. 

 Deschutes County Sheriff's Office

 The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Street Crimes Unit uncovered what it said is a fentanyl distribution network following the arrest of a transient man Monday.

Jose Miguel Gomez, 41,  was allegedly sourcing narcotics from a Honduran drug trafficking organization in Portland, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Reporter: ssal@bendbulletin.com

971-226-2795

