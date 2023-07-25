The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Street Crimes Unit uncovered what it said is a fentanyl distribution network following the arrest of a transient man Monday.
Jose Miguel Gomez, 41, was allegedly sourcing narcotics from a Honduran drug trafficking organization in Portland, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Part of this network consisted of people in the Hunnell Road area of Bend, who police say sold the narcotics throughout Deschutes County and returned proceeds to Gomez, who would then allegedly purchased larger commercial quantities of fentanyl from the Portland-based drug trafficking organization.
The city of Bend has started removing homeless camps on Hunnel Road and nearby streets on Bend's north side, although unhealthy air from wildfire smoke prompted the city to delay the activity for 48 hours.
Sgt. Jason Wall, spokesman for the sheriff's office, said he could not comment on how the city's homeless encampment sweeps would affect narcotics distribution in Deschutes County, but said dismantling any existing drug distribution structure should result in a decrease in distribution, at least temporarily.
Detectives with the sheriff's office had attempted to contact Gomez as part of their investigation in mid-June, the release said, but he fled from them. After searching Gomez's vehicle, the detectives seized 6,000 fentanyl pills and nearly one-half pound of powdered fentanyl packaged for transport, according to the release.
After the drug seizure, Gomez allegedly left Deschutes County for several weeks, but detectives arrested him after he returned, following a short foot chase, on suspicion of possession, manufacturing and attempted delivery of a controlled substance. . Detectives also arrested a second man, Henry Oswaldo Duran, 38, for an alleged parole violation during this pursuit.
According to the news release, this marks the third narcotics investigation that resulted in Gomez's arrest by detectives in less than a year.
"Fentanyl distribution has dramatically increased over the last few years in Central Oregon," Wall said.
