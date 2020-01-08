Three Portland men — all convicted felons — are accused of illegally possessing the same stolen gun after each posed with it in a public music video on YouTube, according to federal court indictments.

Christopher Eugene Miller, 28, on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to a two count-indictment, charging him with being a felon in possession of a stolen Taurus model .45-caliber handgun on June 16, 2018. Miller was previously convicted in 2007 of unlawful use of a weapon in Multnomah County Circuit Court.

Kebrin Larry Jones, 27, who was arraigned last week, and Desmond Boris Washington, 34 , who was arrested in late 2018, previously entered not guilty pleas to the same charges. All three remain in custody. Jones was convicted in 2013 of possessing a prohibited gun or silencer.

The .45-caliber pistol, with a black handle and silver slide, had been reported stolen from a storage locker in Tualatin in March or April 2017, prosecutors said.

Officers found it when a Homeland Security investigations agent executed a warrant to search the apartment of Washington’s girlfriend in Portland on Oct.10, 2018, according to a federal affidavit. It was in a bedroom dresser drawer with a loaded magazine and no bullets in the chamber, according to the affidavit.

The gun was beside Washington’s personal belongings, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter Sax. Washington and his girlfriend each denied the gun was theirs, according to the affidavit.

A trial on the gun possession charges has been set for March 3 for the three men.