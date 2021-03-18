The Veterans Village project will not have to pay system development charges to the Bend Park & Recreation District, eliminating one more financial barrier for the proposed transitional housing site.
The board authorized a waiver at a meeting on March 16 because it felt the Veterans Village project is the type of transitional housing the district wants to support, according to a statement from the district.
System development charges, or SDCs, are fees the park district charges to developers to pay for new parks and new trails. Most park projects and improvements are heavily funded by SDC revenue in Bend.
The waiver is the product of a months-long discussion about how affordable housing waivers should be considered at the district. The city last year asked the district to get rid of its 400-unit cap on waivers given to affordable housing projects.
In response, the board approved a resolution which waives SDCs for temporary and emergency shelter developments, and the Veterans Village qualified.
The Veterans Village project will include a temporary shelter with social services to house veterans experiencing homelessness. The village is expected to be completed in summer 2021.
