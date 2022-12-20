wsw (copy)
Buy Now

In this June 22, 2022 Bulletin file photo, Chico Holliday, left, Warm Springs water and wastewater supervisor, and Ron Palmer, plant engineer and operator, examine the aging filtration system in the Warm Springs Water Treatment Plant in Warm Springs.

 Dean Guernsey/Bulletin file photo

Warm Springs officially received $23 million from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Indian Health Service to help fund a new water treatment plant.

The funding for Warm Springs came from a $60 billion investment as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which was partially earmarked for Tribal Nations and communities across the country.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.