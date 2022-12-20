In this June 22, 2022 Bulletin file photo, Chico Holliday, left, Warm Springs water and wastewater supervisor, and Ron Palmer, plant engineer and operator, examine the aging filtration system in the Warm Springs Water Treatment Plant in Warm Springs.
Warm Springs officially received $23 million from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Indian Health Service to help fund a new water treatment plant.
The funding for Warm Springs came from a $60 billion investment as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law which was partially earmarked for Tribal Nations and communities across the country.
The Indian Health Service, a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, set aside $13.6 million for the project and the environmental protection agency provided $10.2 million, the agency said in a release Tuesday.
“The Interagency Agreement between EPA and IHS fully funds a new, modern plant that will ensure access to clean and safe drinking water for the 3,800 people in the Warm Springs community,” said EPA Region 10 Administrator Casey Sixkiller. “This is the largest tribal water system award in Region 10 and we’re proud to be a part of such a historic investment in our community.”
The new plant has been in the works for several years and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has collaborated with the environmental protection agency, the Indian Health Service and other federal and state agencies on the project. The current water plant is outdated and was temporarily shut down earlier this year because of a fire, the release said.
“I am grateful that our senators, EPA and IHS have all stepped up to tackle the water quality challenge at Warm Springs,” said Jonathan Smith, tribal council chairman for the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs. “This is an historic investment that will be deeply appreciated by Warm Springs people for decades to come.”
The new plant will treat water from the Deschutes River using up-to-date technologies and ensure consistent high quality drinking water standards. The design phase is expected to begin in 2023.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.