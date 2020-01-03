Sledding Fun
Kate Hibschman, of Portland, laughs with her children Annabelle Batty, 4, and Theo Batty, 2, while sledding

Thursday at Wanoga Sno-

park. A weather system is forecast to start moving though Central Oregon on Friday bringing with it a possibility of rain and snow through the weekend.
Dray Bourdage, 4, closes his eyes and holds on tight as he hits a jump with his older brother Easton Bourdage, 5, while sledding with family at the park.

