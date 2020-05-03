Osprey nesting
An osprey takes flight from its nest to eat a freshly caught fish shortly after it was delivered by its mate early in the morning Saturday, May 2, 2020. Osprey typically lay their eggs in April or May and the female will incubate them for about a month. During incubation, the male will defend the nest along with hunting, bringing food back to the nest for the female.
An osprey delivers sticks and grass to its mate while building a nest along U.S. Highway 20 east of Bend early Saturday, May 2, 2020.

