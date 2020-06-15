BMX Racing
ORIG 6/14/20 Stella Rodriguez, 7, peddles her way through the course while racing at the High Desert BMX track on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin
BMX Racing
Eric Filley catches some air after coming out of the first turn while competing in the 36-40 Intermediate race at the High Desert BMX track, located at Big Sky Park in Bend, on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
BMX Racing
A group of young riders pedal through the first rhythm section together while racing at the High Desert BMX track on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
BMX Racing
Scott Montney, from left, Riley Peetz and Eric Filley compete in the 36-40 Intermediate race at the High Desert BMX track, located at Big Sky Park in Bend, on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

