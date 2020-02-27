As the morning sun rises Thursday, Bend resident William Ake, 41, stops to take a moment to watch the surf wave at the Bend Whitewater Park. With just recently attempting to learn how to surf the local wave, Ake decided that an early-morning session would be the best time to have the place to himself. “I am used to surfing in the ocean, but this wave is a totally different experience and hard to get used to,” Ake said as he paddled back to the shore after falling in.
