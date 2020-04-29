Photo by Ryan Brennecke • The Bulletin
Jacie Yoder, 10, begins to run into a light breeze while attempting to fly a kite with her friend Will Michel on Wednesday. While practicing social distancing, the pair were spending the sunny afternoon at Discovery Park in Bend with family and friends to celebrate Will’s 13th birthday. Thursday is forecast to reach a high of 61 degrees with a chance of showers in the morning and becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.