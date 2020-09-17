The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for anyone who has information about who caused a fire that killed one person and injured two others in Warm Springs.
The FBI is seeking information that would lead to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person or people responsible for a house fire that started around 11 p.m. on May 17 at 1713 Foster Street in Warm Springs. Investigators believe the fire to be the result of arson.
Officers saw flames shooting 15 feet out the front living room window when they arrived, said Beth Anne Steele, an FBI spokesperson in an press release.
Officers removed two victims from the burning home. Lamont Brown, 77, died of his injuries after being transported to a medical facility. The second adult victim removed from the home suffered critical injuries, Steele said in the release.
A third resident was able to leave the house on her own but suffered serious burn injuries. A fourth person escaped through a ground-floor window uninjured.
Investigators with the Warm Springs Fire Department, the Jefferson County Fire Department and the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office ruled the fire an arson, and the FBI and Warm Springs Police Department are jointly investigating this case.
Anyone with information concerning this fire is asked to contact the FBI in Bend at 541-389-1202 during normal business hours, the FBI in Portland at 503-224-4181 24 hours a day, or the Warm Springs Police Department at 541-553-3272.
