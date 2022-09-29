In November 1997, an appreciative crowd gathered in downtown Bend to mark the opening of Deschutes County’s first park: Bill Worrell Wayside. Juveniles sentenced to community service had transformed what was known as “the rock pile” into a central park with trails and picnic tables.
Bill Worrell was 59 at the time and fighting a tough case of cancer. He had been a pivotal educator in Bend-La Pine Schools, a former superintendent, a businessman and was considered a devoted family man.
He would die less than six months later, but the park has honored his memory ever since. It became a refuge from a bustling parkway nearby and the hum drum of downtown Bend. But now it obstructs a growing city and the solutions discussed could cost millions of dollars. One solution would ask voters to approve a multimillion dollar bond.
Changes to the park and surrounding area are needed. County commissioners voted 2-1 in January to redevelop the 1.29-acre park to meet future parking demands for a $27 million expansion of the Deschutes County Courthouse.
Commissioner Phil Chang, who is advocating for a reduction of Worrell park, envisions a $2.5 million plan that includes 68 new parking spaces and an accessible, “reconfigured” park that would aim to save as much of the natural topography and vegetation as possible.
Alternative proposals that would include a multistory parking garage and saving the park entirely could cost the county anywhere between $8.5 million and $25 million, Chang said.
However, if Chang’s plan is rejected, he would rather have voters consider a bond measure to expand parking.
“I don’t think it’s right for the three commissioners to decide to spend ... more. We should ask the people of Deschutes County, the voters and taxpayers directly,” Chang said.
At an event Saturday hosted by advocacy group “Save Worrell Park,” community members gathered like they did in November of 1997, but this time to celebrate its 25th anniversary and protest any proposed changes from the county that could threaten the park’s unique character.
“I wonder what the value of making it a park in the first place was,” said Donna Owens, who has been at the forefront of the “Save Worrell Park” cause. “Are we going to put everything up to a vote if it’s going to cost taxpayers money?”
Chang said outrage over the eradication of Bill Worrell Wayside park is a false alarm. He said the county is undergoing a downtown parking analysis that is set to be completed near the end of October or the beginning of November. The analysis will account for increased courthouse traffic with the recruitment of two new Circuit Court judges and county workers returning to offices after working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commissioner Patti Adair disagrees with Chang’s proposed plan, and she was the lone dissenting vote in January. She said she is waiting for the results of the parking analysis to make an official decision, but she is in favor of preserving what she calls a special park.
“We need nature,” Adair said. “It’s been here for 25 years. Let’s leave it for another 25 and then we can talk about it.”
