A plan by the U.S. Forest Service to remove trees areas around Walton Lake due to laminated root rot is being challenged in court by the non-profit Blue Mountains Biodiversity Project. At stake is the future of hundreds of trees that form the scenic backdrop for the popular lake.
The infected trees around Walton Lake, and what to do with them, have drawn considerable controversy in recent years. The Forest Service says it intends to remove weakened trees that pose a threat to the public.
Environmentalists argue that the tree disease is natural, the threat can be managed safely and cutting them down would destroy the scenic ambiance of the lake.
“The proposed timber sale would negatively impact the aesthetics, social context, and biophysical aspects of Walton Lake’s current and beloved sense of place,” said Karen Coulter, director of the Blue Mountains Biodiversity Project.
Kassidy Kern, a spokesperson for the Ochoco National Forest, said the project is not a "timber sale" but a service contract and the Forest Service does not take profits. Rather, the Forest Service must pay a contractor to remove the trees, clear the brush and haul everything away.
"The value of the timber is used to offset the cost of having the contractor complete associated work outlined in the integrated resource service contract," said Kern. "The remainder of the cost comes from appropriated funds we get from Congress."
Kern said an assessment of the value of the timber made in 2015 needs to be recalculated because of changes in the market as well as changes in the actual project. She added that the value of a tree affected by root rot falls considerably compared to a healthy tree.
"Once you have the rot in the root, there is no longer any way for that tree to bring up nutrients through its root system to feed the rest of the tree and keep it alive and healthy," said Kern.
The complaint from Blue Mountains was filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon, Pendleton Division, according to Beth Peer, environmental coordinator for the Ochoco National Forest.
Blue Mountains is being represented by Tom Buchele, co-director of the Earthrise Law Center at Lewis & Clark School of Law in Portland, and Jesse Buss, the founder of Willamette Law Group in Oregon City, which specializes in environmental law.
The most recent plan to thin and sanitize the forests around Walton Lake was approved by the Ochoco National Forest on Dec. 7. The Forest Service said it would conduct a sanitation harvest on 35 acres and tree thinning on 143 acres. The planting of conifers, hardwoods, and shrubs is part of the plan.
A sanitation harvest differs from a clear cut because it would remove all species that serve as hosts for the disease, including Douglas fir and grand fir, but will retain the ponderosa pine and western larch.
Walton Lake is located 30 miles east of Prineville and is a popular weekend destination for hiking, fishing, and boating. There are camping spots and a bike path around the lake. The area’s large diameter firs and pines provide a scenic backdrop for it all.
Signs posted on trails around the lake warn hikers of the danger of trees, advising them to remain vigilant in case one should suddenly topple in the wind. Some parts of the recreation area have been completely closed to the public.
The sanitation harvest intends to remove all Grand fir and Douglas fir. Ponderosa pines in the sanitation zones would not be harvested as they are not susceptible to getting root rot.
In a statement, Blue Mountains said the project would result in the removal of 500 old-growth firs, the degradation of wildlife, impairment to outdoor recreation, and destruction of the visual quality of the area provided by the old-growth forest.
A similar sanitation project was announced in 2015 and the work was awarded to Sweet Home-based T2 Inc., which specializes in forest thinning projects.
Blue Mountains sued the U.S. Forest Service in a federal court in 2016, alleging the Forest Service had not accurately described the work it was intending to conduct. The court issued an injunction and the Forest Service withdrew the project to conduct additional analysis.
Kern said conditions have changed in the project area since the initial contract was signed and if the work is able to go ahead, the agreement with T2 would need to be revisited.
Kern said the Forest Service is unable to speak about ongoing litigation in relation to the case, but noted that the Forest Service stands by the sanitation and thinning project.
“The sanitation harvest will remove all host species of a root disease,” said Kern. “Thinning in other stands in the Walton Lake recreation management area will maintain large ponderosa pine and larch.”
After the trees are removed, project managers will conduct fuels treatment and then plant trees that will be resistant to laminated root rot in the future, said Kern.
The American Forest Resource Council, a trade association that represents more than 100 logging companies, says over the long haul, the thinning project will improve safety for people and conditions for wildlife.
“The national forest has sought to mitigate this hazard and have bent over backward for anti-forestry groups, over multiple rounds of planning,” said Nick Smith, a spokesman for the Council. “This litigation would only throw another obstacle in the path of public lands managers and would add more delay to this important public safety project.”
