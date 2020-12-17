A fatal shooting occurred after a fight at Madras home Wednesday night, according to Jefferson County District Attorney Steve Leriche.
Leriche declined to share specific details about the incident such as the location and the identity or genders of those involved, explaining that the case is still under investigation.
Law enforcement officers responded to the residence at about 9:22 p.m. and found a gunshot victim. Officers immediately attempted life saving efforts and transported the victim to St. Charles Madras. But the victim did not survive.
The Tri-County Major Incident Team, made up of Central Oregon law enforcement agencies, responded to the scene and assisted in the investigation. The Oregon State Police Crime Lab also responded and interviewed multiple witnesses.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Madras Police Detective Steve Webb at 541-475-2424.
