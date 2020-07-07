Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Lake County.
Lake County sheriff’s deputies and Oregon State Police troopers responded at 10:03 a.m. Monday to a report of a shooting at 11 N. G St. in Lakeview, which is the address of the Lake County senior center.
The responding officers found Jacob Wheat, 26, of Lakeview, laying in the parking lot. Wheat was critically injured and died while officers attempted first aid, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Law enforcement believes there is no active threat to the community.
The Lake County Major Crime Team was activated to investigate. The team consists of the Lake County District Attorney’s Office, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police.
Anyone who has information about the investigation or was in the area of the incident is encouraged to contact the Lake County 911 nonemergency line at 541-947-2222 or the Oregon State Police Southern Command Center at 541-883-5711.
