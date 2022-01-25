Just a few weeks ago, the KFC in Bend had only three employees, understaffed to the point where it had to temporarily shut down. Fast-forward to today and the restaurant has 25 workers, all busy serving up fried chicken and mashed potatoes to a steady stream of hungry customers.
A banner outside, which promised a starting pay of $20 an hour, had a lot to do with that transformation.
“Our goal is to attract good talent and sustain our business,” said store manager Meagan Melcher. The wage increase “has attracted a good talent pool. We have had a lot of good candidates to select from.”
KFC is not alone in the head-turning wages. Fred Meyer, Walmart, and Chick-fil-A are offering $18 per hour and Home Depot is paying $17. Dairy Queen, Panda Express, and McDonald’s have also upped their wages to stay competitive.
Katy Brooks, chief executive officer of the Bend Chamber of Commerce, describes the phenomena as a “drive-thru restaurant wage war.”
Official data backs up the pay hikes in Oregon’s sixth-largest city.
Wages for private-sector employees in Deschutes County jumped 10.5% in the third quarter of 2021 (July-September) compared to the same period in 2020, according to data compiled by Damon Runberg, Oregon Employment Department regional economist. The percentage increase for the Portland metro area was only slightly higher at 11.6%.
Other businesses are offering competitive wages as well as sign-on bonuses. McMenamins Old St. Francis School in Bend, for example, is offering a $1,000 bonus to newly hired line cooks.
But that is just part of the story. These increases look great, but they are not adjusted for inflation, and that means a lot these days, especially after a year when the national inflation rate rose 7%.
When adjusted for inflation, private sector wages are up just 4.9% in Deschutes County and 5.9% in the Portland metro area. In Lane County, real wage increases were flat.
Runberg notes that there is a vicious circle going on, with inflation sparking wage hikes, and then wage hikes forcing companies to increase prices, the source of more inflation.
“Some of this inflation erodes the very wage gains these workers just benefited from,” said Runberg. “The increase in inflation is likely leading to more workers seeking pay raises from their employers.”
Kevin Cole, president of Mid Oregon Credit Union, sees a similar trend in banking and across the broader economy.
“Wages are chasing those costs,” said Cole. “The question we all need to be concerned about is whether prices will now jump further to cover the increase in wages. If the cycle continues like it did in the late 1970s, the impact on the local economy will be significant.”
Where are the biggest wage hikes occurring?
In Deschutes County, workers at general merchandise stores — a category that includes mostly big-box stores such as Fred Meyer, Walmart, Costco and Target — are doing best overall. Wages in this category in Deschutes County surged 17.7% during the 12-month period, from $7,805 in the third quarter of 2020 to $9,189 in the third quarter of 2021.
Big-box store workers are now earning $706 a week, compared to $600 a week in the previous year. That comes out to an additional $5,500 per year. When adjusted for inflation, general merchandise store workers saw wages go up 11.8%
Runberg also reports a healthy increase in wages at grocery stores in Deschutes County, where nominal wages rose 9.1% (3.1% when adjusted for inflation). Meanwhile, in the category of food service and drinking places, wages rose 15.6% (9.7% inflation-adjusted).
Bank workers have also seen modest gains in their paychecks. Cole from Mid Oregon Credit Union said a minimum wage for all positions has been set at $17 per hour, and existing employees received 3% pay increases in July.
On the other end of the spectrum, economists say that when wages don’t go up, the employee is seeing real wage losses due to inflation.
While the paychecks are a sigh of relief for people doing the heavy lifting, senior salaried workers and administrative staff are struggling to keep up with the changes.
Deschutes Brewery CEO Peter Skrbek said his company suffered labor shortages over the summer until pay hikes started to lure workers off the sidelines. It was just a matter of hitting a sweet spot in terms of wages, he said.
“For a while we had some jobs posted and we weren’t getting a lot of applicants, and then we increased (the wage) quite a bit and then all of a sudden we got the applicants we needed,” said Skrbek.
“That is part of the discovery of finding out where wages have rebased to and getting that right so we can be really competitive and offer people good wages. I watched that happen in real-time,” he added.
Larry Sidor, founder and master brewer at Crux Fermentation Project, said bringing workers back to his kitchen also required hefty pay hikes. Kitchen workers were making less than $20 an hour in wages and tips a year ago but that has since increased to a new range of around $26-$28, he said.
“In the last month or two, we have seen an influx of folks. We are going to get our kitchen 100% open on February 1,” said Sidor. “We will also resume our normal hours. We had to cut our opening hours because (we had) no employees.”
That’s great news for Crux workers trying to stay ahead of the inflationary curve, but for Sidor it’s just one of many extra costs and challenges of doing business in an era of worker shortages, inflation, supply chain meltdowns and public caution around discretionary spending.
“This is the worst time in my life that I have ever done business,” said Sidor. “People probably think we are printing money, but nothing could be further from the truth.”
Runberg agrees with Sidor’s assessment that business challenges are large and growing.
“This is a tough time for businesses looking to expand, but a great opportunity if you are a worker,” said Runberg. “Labor has more leverage at these points in the business cycle.”
That leverage has helped draw some workers back into the labor pool — Oregon’s unemployment rate ticked down to 4.1% last month, according to the Oregon Employment Department, down from 6.3% in the same period a year ago. In all of 2021, the state added 107,000 new jobs.
Back at the KFC, Melcher was hustling in the kitchen, assisting customers and doing some food prep. She says she hopes the wage hikes at her restaurant will encourage other businesses to also find a way to pay their workers better wages.
“I am a competitive person, and I want everyone to do well and hopefully, they can do it too,” said Melcher. “It’s a lot about managing costs. You can’t pay everyone high wages if you are not managing the costs in the rest of your business.”
