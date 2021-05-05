Farmers market season kicked off in Bend on Wednesday with the opening of the downtown Bend Farmers Market.
The weekly outdoor market, located in Brooks Alley above Drake Park, runs from 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Oct. 13.
The NorthWest Crossing Saturday Farmers Market in Bend's NorthWest Crossing neighborhood opens in June.
The Redmond Farmers Market at Centennial Park also opens in June and runs from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays.
The Sisters Farmers Market runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays at Fir Street Park, starting June 6 through October.
The Madras Farmers Market runs from June through September, on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sahalee Park.
In Prineville, the Crooked River Open Pastures Farmers Market is open Saturdays from June through September in Stryker Park.
