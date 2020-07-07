Family swim sessions at the Juniper Swim & Fitness Center will be back starting Friday, according to the Bend Park & Recreation District.
The sessions — which have been on pause since the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic — will look a little different than before in order to maintain compliance with social distancing guidelines.
Reservations and family account registrations will be required for families to swim, and sessions will be limited to 50 people per pool at a time, according to a release from the park district. Reservations begin at noon Tuesday and can be made up to seven days in advance and until 15 minutes before the session, depending on availability.
In line with the state's mandate, face coverings are required when indoors at the center. Children under 12 and those with qualifying conditions are exempt for the rule, and face coverings aren't required during strenuous physical activity, like swimming or exercising.
Locker rooms will be open for restroom use and handwashing only, so families should be prepared to arrive, swim and go home in the same clothing, the release said. Families will also have designated spaces on the pool deck to limit interactions with other groups.
Children must be supervised at all times in the pool, and adults from each household will be responsible for maintaining safe distance between groups.
The family swim fee is $5 per adult, child or senior.
Full hours for the sessions are available online. Reservations for 80-minute Family Swim sessions can be made at BPRD's website, www.bendparksandrec.org/juniperreservations, or by phone at 541-389-7665.
