Electrical resistance in crawlspace wiring likely caused a mobile home fire in the Juniper Mobile Park in north Bend early Thursday morning, according to a release from Bend Fire and Rescue.
The department responded to a call around 3:30 a.m. and deployed a hose line to extinguish the fire under the single-wide mobile home.
A family of three escaped the home unharmed while the fire burned directly below their bedroom, according to the release.
The home wasn't equipped with smoke detectors, and the fire was originally discovered by neighbors.
The family recently purchased the home, the release said, and didn't have homeowners insurance. The damage was worth about half of the home's $10,000 value.
The most probable cause was an accidental electrical arc which ignited nearby insulation.
Bend Fire & Rescue offers free smoke detectors and installation, and the department can be reached by calling 541-322-6300.
