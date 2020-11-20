A family of four lost their home Thursday night when a lit stick of incense started a fire that burned down the fifth-wheel camper they were living in.
Firefighters from Bend Fire & Rescue responded to the fire at 9:55 p.m., off Bear Creek Road on the eastern outskirts of Bend, according to a press release from the fire department. The family evacuated the 1981 Hitch Hiker fifth-wheel camper as soon as they saw the fire, and no injuries were reported, the release stated.
An investigation Friday afternoon found that the fire was caused by a lit stick of incense placed in a wicker basket inside the bathroom, the release stated.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire Thursday night, and flames did not spread to nearby vegetation or other structures, the release stated.
The camper was not insured, but the family does have a place to stay, the release stated. The total loss of the burnt camper was $3,000.
