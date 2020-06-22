Local nonprofit Family Access Network received a $20,000 grant from Facebook on Monday to support families in Crook County.
Family Access Network — commonly abbreviated to FAN — helps low-income students and their families by providing school supplies, clothing and more through school-based advocates. There are currently 25 FAN advocates in 59 Central Oregon public schools, according to a press release from the non-profit.
The $20,000 grant from Facebook will be specifically used to help financially struggling Crook County families with food, hygiene supplies and anything else they may need, the press release stated.
Facebook, which operates data centers in Prineville, has given grants to Crook County schools since 2011.
