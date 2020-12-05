If any of the families who waited to see Santa arrive Friday in Bend’s Old Mill District forgot this was a Christmas season in a pandemic, Jolly Old Saint Nicholas reminded them. Santa showed up wearing a mask. His “ho, ho, ho” was more muffled than in year’s past, his “Merry Christmas” greeting, too, but no one seemed to mind. Santa waved and smiling children waved back. They wore masks, too.
Santa’s pandemic protection wasn’t the only difference.
Rather than wait in line to sit on Santa’s lap, children brought letters that they left in special mailboxes Friday, then waited for him to pick them up.
The children watched Santa from afar as he arrived in the back of a white pickup and rode to the mailboxes.
Santa will return to pick up more letters at 1 p.m. Saturday and again at 1 p.m. the next two Fridays and Saturdays this month. Every letter with a return address will get a response from Santa.
The socially-distant visit from Santa was the latest change to holiday traditions in Central Oregon due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the cancelation of the Bend Christmas Parade and Holiday Lights Paddle Parade, families are finding other ways to celebrate.
Bend couple Ian and Joslyn Walker brought their 2-year-old son, Jonas, to see Santa in the Old Mill District Friday. Jonas wore a Santa hat and held a letter his parents helped him write the night before asking for Legos for Christmas.
“He doesn’t really know any difference with Santa,” Joslyn Walker said. “We are just excited that we have the opportunity, even though it’s a little different this year.”
Ian Walker, who works in system administration for the Crook County School District, also wore a Santa hat, matching the one his son wore. He was thrilled to have a festive outing with his family.
“That’s one of the cool things about living in Bend, and it being such a family-oriented town,” he said. “They put an emphasis on being able to do this.”
This holiday season has still been memorable for the Walkers despite the canceled events. They have been driving around at night to see neighbor’s Christmas lights and they already decorated their Christmas tree.
“We can still have all of these really great parts of Christmas,” Ian Walker said.
In Redmond, several downtown businesses have been hosting decorated trees for the 37th annual Festival of Trees fundraiser for Hospice of Redmond. Residents are encouraged to visit the businesses to view the trees and bid on them through an online auction that starts Friday night.
Jane McGuire, operations manager at Hospice of Redmond, said in past years the Festival of Trees was held as a gala at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds, where visitors came in person to bid on the trees and enjoy live entertainment from bands and dance groups. The event was changed due to the virus.
“We are just trying to do our best and pivot,” McGuire said. “We are really thankful for the support we have received.”
Despite the changes, McGuire said, she has received positive feedback from bidders who enjoyed visiting the local businesses to view the trees. The online auction for the trees ends at 7 p.m. Saturday.
“You can still see how beautiful these trees are,” McGuire said.
At the Old Mill District Friday, Bend couple Reed and Natalie Newcomer took their 11-month-old daughter, Remi, to see Santa for the first time.
“This is her first Christmas, so even though she’s not completely aware of everything we are trying to drive around and see Christmas lights and see Santa for the first time,” Natalie Newcomer said.
The Newcomers, who both work as engineers, were thankful there was a way to see Santa this season amid the pandemic.
“It might be the only time this year,” Reed Newcomer said.
