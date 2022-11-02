wheel

One of Skyliner chairlift’s 14-foot-wide bull wheels recently underwent repairs, and returned to Mt. Bachelor ski area last week.

 Mt. Bachelor Ski Area/Submitted photo

With all the snow falling on Mt. Bachelor ski area this week, the resort expects to open the 2022-23 season on Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving.

The Skyliner chairlift is also expected to be running by the time the resort opens to skiers and snowboarders. Skyliner was shut down in December and remained closed for the rest of last winter season. One of the Skyliner’s 14-foot-wide bull wheels recently underwent repairs, and returned to the mountain on Saturday, Johnny Sereni, spokesman for Mt. Bachelor told the Bulletin Tuesday.

