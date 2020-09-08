A person died Monday when a tree fell on them in the Ochoco National Forest, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded at about 11:12 p.m. to the report involving a tree falling on someone in the forest. The investigation determined the death was an accident.
Friends found the person, who was already dead. The identity of the deceased person has not yet been released and is pending the notification of next of kin, according to the sheriff’s office.
No other people involved were injured.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by Crook County Fire and Rescue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.